President Ilham Aliyev: I am telling all relevant authorities today: tighten penalties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

I am telling all relevant authorities today: tighten the penalties, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev while making a speech at the opening of the first modular hospital complex in Baku, Trend reports.

“Of course, people need to maintain personal hygiene. I believe that this will be a kind of new reality for a long time and we must come to terms with it whether we want it or not. Wearing a mask, keeping a distance, washing your hands with soap several times a day, using disinfectants – all should be the rule. You know, sometimes we compare ourselves with several countries and say – I am also saying this today – that the situation in many developed countries is deplorable, critical,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that unlike Azerbaijan, these countries do not know how to deal with the crisis.

“But, on the other hand, we see that in these countries, developed countries, countries where responsibility and discipline are at a high level, people keep a distance. We see on TV that people in queues keep a distance of one and a half to two meters and wear masks. Do we have people keeping distance? Watch any TV channel. I saw yesterday: people stand in front of a bank close to each other and there are no masks. Correspondents ask them why, but they, like schoolchildren, provide thousands of reasons – I forgot, I do not need a mask in the open air, I have it in my pocket. We cannot tolerate such an attitude. This is no joke. Everyone should take this very seriously,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that severe penalties will be applied in relation to such people.

“I am telling all relevant authorities today: tighten the penalties. We must protect citizens. We cannot allow our citizens to get sick or die because of some discipline violator and irresponsible person. Therefore, everyone must abide by these rules, from now on and for a long time. Doctors and specialists are well aware of this and the general public should know this as well – the fight against coronavirus will end when the vaccine is developed. The whole world is waiting for this vaccine today. Scientists in many countries are working to develop it. After the vaccine is developed we will be able to say that we can protect ourselves from this virus. Until that time, the virus will be there and let everyone know this. Therefore, I believe that as a result of all the comprehensive measures, responsibility of citizens and discipline we will be able to keep the situation under control because the issue here depends not only on the activities of state bodies,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that state bodies, civil society, citizens – all of us must work towards one goal.

“We have solidarity and show unity. One of the manifestations of solidarity is that the state, the private sector, entrepreneurs and ordinary individuals help and provide assistance to the poor, provide them with food. They make donations into the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus set up on my initiative. The Fund has already accumulated more than 100 million manats. All this testifies to the highest qualities of our people – mercy, attention to the poor, desire to help, unity, solidarity. But it is also necessary to show responsibility and discipline. We are still talking about this in the form of an appeal but, if necessary, this will be enforced,” said President Ilham Aliyev.