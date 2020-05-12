Azerbaijani MP: Armenian ombudsman’s remarks on human rights - another show

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

The statement made by Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan about human rights during the speech in the Armenian parliament is just for show, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports on May 12.

“It is obvious that such a statement by the representative of Armenia, a country that violates the most fundamental rights of Azerbaijani citizens, was just political propaganda,” Ganjaliyev said.