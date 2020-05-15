Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO)

Politics 15 May 2020 14:12 (UTC+04:00)
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Upon the initiative of CISCO, a videoconference has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kramer, Vice President Guy Diedrich and other representatives of the CISCO management, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov and Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade participated in the videoconference as well.

Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Number of job seekers from Turkey in France sharply down
Number of job seekers from Turkey in France sharply down
Petrofac to reduce project support costs for 2020
Petrofac to reduce project support costs for 2020
UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 33,614
UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 33,614
Loading Bars
Latest
USAID programs help Georgia prepare for economic recovery Business 14:21
Selected taxpayers in Uzbekistan receive refunds from state Business 14:14
Iran's SPGC reduces overhaul time to increase output Oil&Gas 14:12
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Agricultural, construction output increase observed in Kazakhstan Business 14:05
Turkey reveals number of cars transported via its ports from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Transport 14:02
Private sector holds lead in Azerbaijan's export data Finance 14:02
Number of flights in Turkey from January through April drops Transport 13:49
Number of job seekers from Turkey in France sharply down Business 13:47
Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 13:39
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 13:39
Balance of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover remains positive Finance 13:36
Indonesia reports 490 new coronavirus cases, 33 new deaths Other News 13:31
Azerbaijan's NBCO offers favorable terms of lending Finance 13:23
Petkim increases production in Q1 2020 Oil&Gas 13:20
Iran's import of steel from Turkey from Jan. through Apr. 2020 plunges Business 13:16
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects for January-April 2020 Oil&Gas 13:09
Japanese Sumitomo, Turkmenistan talk co-op in electric power sector Business 13:07
Azerbaijan develops new mechanism on entrepreneurship loans Finance 12:51
Kazakhstan's retail trade down in Apr. 2020 Business 12:48
Kazakhstan's Tengiz Future Growth Project progress amid COVID-19 revealed Oil&Gas 12:46
Azerbaijan mobilizes all resources to fulfill OPEC+ agreement obligations Oil&Gas 12:36
Azerbaijan sees surge in tomato exports Business 12:33
Uzbekneftegaz talks possible finish time for GTL plant's construction Construction 12:33
COVID-19 to affect both supply, demand sides of global economy Other News 12:26
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline company to buy petrol via tender Tenders 12:07
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 12:04
Kazakhstan's Air Astana sets goal to resume certain flights by end of May Transport 12:01
Operating profit of Azerbaijan Industry Bank plunges Finance 12:01
Big restaurant in Uzbek capital to be up for sale at auction Business 11:57
Uzbekistan starts to build large Halal-certified hotel complex Construction 11:51
Turkmen officials discuss COVID-19 impact on local businesses Business 11:22
Azerbaijan's revenues from cargo transportation grow in 1Q2020 Transport 11:19
More coronavirus cases, two deaths confirmed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:59
Gold price in Azerbaijan for May 15 Finance 10:57
SOCAR subsidiary continues methanol exports, aims at production growth Oil&Gas 10:55
Over 20 airlines express readiness to gradually resume flights to Georgia Transport 10:36
Petrofac to reduce project support costs for 2020 Oil&Gas 10:33
Iran to start production of coronavirus diagnostic kits Business 10:22
Azerbaijan developing new concept to improve customs clearance Transport 10:22
Anaklia deep sea port to play decisive role in Georgia’s investment strategy Construction 10:16
Georgia attracts significant financial assistance from int'l institutions Georgia 10:13
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 statistics for May 15 Uzbekistan 10:13
Online exams continue at Baku Higher Oil School Society 10:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 15 Economy 09:58
Uzbekistan extends quarantine regime, lifts minor restrictions Uzbekistan 09:57
Prices on commercial facilities, land plots rise in Azerbaijan Business 09:35
Oil extends gains amid signs of China demand pickup, global supply overhang fading Oil&Gas 09:28
Azerbaijan's ADY Container announces new cargo transportation terms Transport 09:09
Kyrgyzstan reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:53
COVID-19 cases in Brazil top 200,000, with 13,993 deaths Other News 08:27
Lockheed awarded $904.8M to make MH-60Rs for U.S., India US 08:08
Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rises by 55 with 1,635 new confirmed cases Turkey 07:41
S. Korea at critical juncture to stem further cases linked to Itaewon cluster Other News 07:19
Chinese mainland reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:41
U.S. says Islamic State conducted attack on Kabul hospital US 06:08
Cafes and bars reopen in parts of Australia after coronavirus lockdown Other News 05:27
COVID-19 cases in Peru surpass 80,000 Other News 04:56
Coronavirus death toll in Moscow hits 1,358 Russia 04:19
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 1.4 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 03:47
Trump says he doesn't want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties US 03:13
Singapore reports 752 new COVID-19 cases Other News 02:28
South Sudan confirms first COVID-19 death Other News 01:51
Israel develops COVID-19 antibody test to detect morbidity rates in military Israel 01:23
IOC pledges $800 million in aid to offset losses from Tokyo 2020 postponement Other News 00:41
Putin, Vucic discuss joint projects on energy, transport Russia 00:15
WTO chief Azevedo to step down a year early Other News 14 May 23:49
Brent prices add 6.1% Oil&Gas 14 May 23:23
197 Azerbaijani citizens returned via charter flight from Kiev to Baku (PHOTO) Society 14 May 22:41
Kazakhstan's Development Bank to co-fund market investment projects Business 14 May 22:37
Montenegro praises Georgia’s efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic Georgia 14 May 22:36
UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 33,614 Europe 14 May 22:31
Georgia receives funds for Poti port reconstruction Construction 14 May 22:18
Public procurement volume up in Georgia Business 14 May 22:14
Iran monitoring fuel consumption across country Oil&Gas 14 May 21:56
ICRC talks conditions of Azerbaijani hostages captured by Armenia Society 14 May 21:56
Russian MFA: Consultations underway on exchange of prisoners of war between Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 14 May 21:52
Donald Trump: US strongly supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and independence Politics 14 May 21:45
Georgia to transfer chairmanship of Council of Europe to Greece Georgia 14 May 21:27
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests (PHOTO) Society 14 May 21:19
SOCAR: Development of Azerbaijan's Absheron field underway upon schedule Oil&Gas 14 May 21:07
Georgia, Spain outline steps to deepen cooperation Business 14 May 20:56
Turkmenistan's Mary region administration opens tender for house construction Tenders 14 May 20:46
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP announces date for baking equipment presentation Business 14 May 20:42
Azerbaijani industrial manufacturer to reconstruct production of kitchen furniture Business 14 May 20:35
Azerbaijan Banks Association: Banking sector has fairly high liquid assets Economy 14 May 20:29
Georgia's Credo Bank attracts loan from BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund Finance 14 May 20:28
Turkmenistan begins production of new sterile dressings Business 14 May 20:27
Fitch Ratings affirms Azerbaijani Expressbank’s long-term Issuer Default Rating Finance 14 May 20:05
Czech Republic to provide financial assistance to six countries including Georgia Finance 14 May 20:03
Azerbaijani factory slightly increases production of bricks Business 14 May 19:56
Iran to continue following health protocols during Eid al-Fitr ceremony Iran 14 May 19:55
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues increase Finance 14 May 19:21
Turkmenistan boosts import of steel from Turkey Turkey 14 May 19:15
Azerbaijan sees drop in maritime cargo freight from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Transport 14 May 19:11
New chairman of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan elected Business 14 May 19:11
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs informs entrepreneurs about e-commerce development Economy 14 May 18:48
Net profit of Kazakhstan's national management holding soars Business 14 May 18:44
French SUEZ talks its plans in Uzbekistan Business 14 May 18:38
All news