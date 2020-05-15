Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, CISCO company management (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Upon the initiative of CISCO, a videoconference has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kramer, Vice President Guy Diedrich and other representatives of the CISCO management, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov and Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade participated in the videoconference as well.