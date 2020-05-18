Azerbaijani Karabakh community issues statement on anniversary of Lachin's occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with the 28th anniversary of the occupation of Lachin district, Trend reports on May 18.

"Lachin district was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on May 18, 1992,” the statement said. “Lachin is one of the Azerbaijani districts, located on the border with Armenia, and of great strategic importance."