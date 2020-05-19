MP: By holding so-called "inauguration" in occupied Shusha, Armenians show how two-faced they are (UPDATE)

Politics 19 May 2020 17:56 (UTC+04:00)
MP: By holding so-called "inauguration" in occupied Shusha, Armenians show how two-faced they are (UPDATE)

First version published on 17:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

The Armenian government plans to hold an “inauguration” of the head of the occupant regime in Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh region, in the region's Shusha city on May 21, Azerbaijan’s MP Azay Guliyev said at a meeting of the Parliament on May 19, Trend reports.

“The question is, why is this clown show organized in Shusha? Because the show related to the so-called “elections”, which the Armenians organized there on March 31, was an epic fail. However, by holding the so-called “inauguration” ceremony, which the Armenians themselves do not recognize, the organizers show how two-faced they are,” noted Guliyev.

“Unlike in previous years, this time the Armenian leadership completely exposed itself, putting itself in a miserable position. All international organizations such as the UN, the EU, European Parliament (EP), OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs countries, OSCE PA, PACE, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), GUAM and almost all other international organizations, all leading countries of the world, without exception and unequivocally condemned this illegal action of Armenia, rightly called these "elections" illegitimate,” said the MP.

“All the mentioned organizations openly stated that in no case they recognize the result of the occupation,” Guliyev stressed.

"However, the tough response of the world community to the so-called "elections" held this time in Nagorno-Karabakh was different, stronger and more organized than the protests at the "elections" show of illegal regimes in other countries. This was a severe blow to the aggressive and ethnic cleansing policies of Armenia for the past 30 years, to all the efforts of the world Armenians to recognize the fictional "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic." Even the country calling Armenia its outpost, without openly recognizing the "election" show, noted the importance of liberating the occupied regions of Azerbaijan," the MP added.

Will be updated
Tags:
