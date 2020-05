BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Presently, 134,298 foreigners live in Azerbaijan, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports on May 20.

“These are mainly citizens of Russia, Georgia and Iran,” head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service added. "The rest of the migrants are citizens of other countries."