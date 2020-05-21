MP: No legal basis for so-called “inauguration” ceremony in Azerbaijan's occupied Shusha (UPDATE)

FIRST - 21 May 2020 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The so-called “inauguration” ceremony organized in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Shusha, has no legal basis, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports on May 21.

“In connection with the so-called "inauguration" ceremony, I, as the head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the elected representative, declare that the results of the "election show", which the entire international community did not recognize, have no legal basis, and the legitimacy of any structure and person as a result of these "elections" is out of the question,” Ganjaliyev noted.

“This illegal ceremony is a provocation aimed at disrupting the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process. The Armenian authorities systematically carry out such provocative actions, and this openly demonstrates their choice of occupied Shusha for this illegal event. Moreover, the illegal visit of the Armenian PM’s Nikol Pashinyan to the occupied Azerbaijani territories and personal participation in a provocation harmful to the peace talks, shows only the two-facedness of the Armenian leadership when it talks about peace. This step of Armenia is offensive towards Azerbaijan's internally displaced persons (IDPs), who suffered from ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, a blow to the peaceful settlement of the conflict, it absolutely contradicts the “preparing peoples for peace” intention announced at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in January 2019,” said the MP.

He pointed out that Armenia's provocations once again prove that the government of this country isn't interested in peaceful settlement of the conflict, and its actions serve to escalate the situation in the region.

“The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict can be resolved by ensuring withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, worthy of the return of all Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes and the peaceful coexistence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region within internationally recognized borders Azerbaijan. Only after these steps, fair and lasting peace can be ensured in the region,” the head of the community added.

Ganjaliyev called on the international community, in particular, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, to give the necessary assessment and condemn this provocation of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.