Videoconference held between Signify executives, Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Initiated by Signify (former Philips Lighting), a videoconference has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Rondolat, General Manager for CIS Eric Benedetti and the company's other executives, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Assistant to President Natig Amirov also participated in the videoconference.