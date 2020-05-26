Azerbaijan detects 132 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 132 new COVID-19 cases, 78 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on May 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

A citizen born in 1948, who tested positive for COVID-19, also suffered from cerebral atherosclerosis, hypoxic encephalopathy, and diabetes.

Up until now, 4,403 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 2,819 of them recovered and were discharged from the hospital, 52 people died. Presently, 1,532 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 42 patients out of those 1,532 is assessed as severe, 56 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of infection, 276,338 tests have been carried out in the country so far.