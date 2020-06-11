Azerbaijani FM: Armenia undermines very fundamentals of Eastern Partnership (PHOTO)

Politics 11 June 2020 21:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia undermines very fundamentals of Eastern Partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Armenia undermines the very fundamentals of the Eastern Partnership, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at the Video-Teleconference Meeting of Eastern Partnership Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

“Our meeting takes place at a time when we are confronted with unprecedented challenges. I would like to extend my deep condolences to the families of those who passed away as a result of deadly pandemic. It is a very timely and extremely important meeting in the context of ongoing crises.

“We are responding to the pandemic with decisive actions at domestic level. Strict quarantine measures have been coupled with channeling of significant public resources to strengthen the healthcare system, including commissioning 3 new hospitals in our 3 cities and building additional 7 modular-type hospitals. To mitigate economic and social impact of pandemic and the sharp drop in oil prices, the Government adopted the Extensive Package of Economic Assistance that equals to 4.3% of GDP. The basic-income support schemes covered more that 4.8 million citizens - nearly half of the population.

“Private companies, NGOs and ordinary citizens joined hands with the Government by providing voluntary donations and this solidarity is heartwarming. These resources are directed to financing different activities ranging from awareness-raising to improving infrastructure and medical facilities. We also appreciate the EU assistance to Azerbaijan in supporting emergency response measures in the outbreak of pandemic.

“The nature and scale of crisis is unparalleled. Economies, be it strong or weak, are intertwined and affected. This situation calls for all partners to come together, collaborate and support each other. With this in mind, Azerbaijan convened Extraordinary Summit of Turkic-speaking countries in order to exchange views on how to avoid supply chain disruptions and to ensure smooth movement of critical goods during the crisis. We are pleased to see that our partners in the EU recognize these measures, as they go hand-in-hand with the EU policy on facilitation of availability of goods and essential services.

“For the first time ever, the EU was represented at a high level at the NAM Summit Contact Group convened upon the initiative of Azerbaijan. I thank Josep for joining us and for providing his valuable inputs to the Summit discussions. We have also proposed to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly and we invite everyone to support it.

“Azerbaijan is also actively involved in response to the COVID crisis at a multilateral level and it has allocated 10 million USD to World Health Organization. Also, we have extended bilateral assistance to 14 countries upon their request. Today, Azerbaijan is in the top list of the countries providing humanitarian assistance in the fight against COVID-19 and this testifies to our commitment to solidarity and cooperation.

“The EU Joint Communication on the future of EaP places a strong focus on bilateral cooperation. Tailor made approach is a very policy which Azerbaijan seeks in its relations with the EU. It is a partnership based on equality and mutual respect. The success of the negotiations on a new bilateral agreement will depend on the flexibility of negotiating sides to find mutually acceptable solutions to the remaining issues.

“On good governance, we welcome the EU’s support for resilient institutions, rule of law and fight against corruption through enhancing security dialogues with partner countries. After a successful 2nd Meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue held in Baku last December we look forward to continued fruitful exchanges on emerging regional and international security threats.

“On energy, Southern Gas Corridor is nearing a completion and it will be the most tangible deliverable of strengthened interconnectivity in EAP. We appreciate the responsible behavior of our partners in TAP in supporting the COVID fight of affected local communities and ensuring timely execution of the project.

“The significance of the transport-logistics system of Azerbaijan is increasingly recognized for its strategic importance. Azerbaijan is working on EaP and Central Asia flanks. Together with other EaP countries within GUAM we are working to develop a transport corridor which will provide alternative route to Central Asia and beyond. We collaborate with the Central Asian countries also within the OSCE project “Promoting green ports and connectivity in the Caspian Sea region” and welcome the EU’s support to it. On the Eastern coast of Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan holds intensive dialogue with Turkmenistan and Afghanistan for materialization of the Lapis-Lazuli transport corridor. My country can play a critical role in implementation of the EU strategy and we are ready to assume this role. We do hope that extension of our strategic cooperation in the field of energy to the field of transport-logistics will be an important contribution to strengthening of EU-Azerbaijan partnership.

“We believe that future EU-Azerbaijan cooperation will also contribute to the realization of the national development priorities. Azerbaijan continues to pursue the strategic development agenda aimed at accelerating economic diversification, fostering inclusive growth and supporting post-COVID economic recovery. Infrastructure is critical to meeting the needs of diversified economy and our investments are complemented by industrial parks, special economic zone, laws and regulations, financial services and IT. Promotion of innovation, IT and high technologies are our cross-cutting objectives. These all require renewed focus to human capital and quality education, training professionals, especially medical staff and we invite the EU to support our ongoing efforts.

“The presence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan remains the biggest security threat in the region. Despite the UN Secretary-General’s and High Representative J. Borell’s appeal for global ceasefire, the Armenian armed forced continue to violate the ceasefire regime and makes every effort to escalate tension and derail the political settlement of the conflict. Armenia bills itself as “democracy” and yet continues to violate human rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from their homelands. While the entire world is mobilized to fight COVID, Armenia organized the so-called “election” and the so-called “inauguration” in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. By refusing to negotiate and to comply with the demands of the UN Security Council Resolutions, Armenia obstructs the settlement of the process. Thus, Armenia undermines the very fundamentals of the Eastern Partnership, namely stability and prosperity.

“As stated in the recent EU Council Conclusions the fundamentals of EaP are anchored in our shared commitment to a rule-based international order, international law, including territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of partner countries. We are in solidarity with the EU to promote these principles in our bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” said Mammadyarov.

Azerbaijani FM: Armenia undermines very fundamentals of Eastern Partnership (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia undermines very fundamentals of Eastern Partnership (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia undermines very fundamentals of Eastern Partnership (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia undermines very fundamentals of Eastern Partnership (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Flydubai extends salary cuts, puts pilots on unpaid leave
Flydubai extends salary cuts, puts pilots on unpaid leave
Qatar’s import of steel from Turkey falling
Qatar’s import of steel from Turkey falling
Emirates to lay off more pilots, cabin crew on Wednesday
Emirates to lay off more pilots, cabin crew on Wednesday
Loading Bars
Latest
8,986 persons arrested in social unrest in Hong Kong: police Other News 21:52
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia undermines very fundamentals of Eastern Partnership (PHOTO) Politics 21:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 21:11
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund discloses amount of compensation for depositors of two liquidated banks Finance 21:02
MFA: Armenia’s policy aimed at annexation of occupied Azerbaijani territories doomed to failure (PHOTO) Politics 21:01
Defense ministry: Azerbaijani army controlling roads connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 20:55
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses number of contactless cards in circulation Finance 20:45
Barkindo: It would be pleasure to welcome Azerbaijan as OPEC member Oil&Gas 20:43
AZAL: Ticket prices to be set after resumption of international flights i Economy 20:34
Georgia delays signing 'green corridor' tourism agreement with Israel Transport 20:22
Iran leads in supply of fuels, lubricants to Georgia Oil&Gas 20:18
Azerbaijan Airlines introduces isolation procedure for passengers with COVID-19 symptoms Society 20:16
Ambassador: Regional projects with Russia, Azerbaijan implemented despite impact of pandemic Politics 20:12
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to place interest-bearing bonds Finance 20:05
Airlines of several countries willing to resume flights to Azerbaijan Society 20:05
Voluntary insurance payments greatly surge in Azerbaijan Economy 19:55
European Union ready to consider visa liberalization issue with Azerbaijan Politics 19:55
Turkmenistan, OECD focus on support to businesses amid COVID-19 Turkmenistan 19:19
Azerbaijan records growth in demand for canned fruit, vegetables Business 19:12
Minister: Kazakhstan saving up significant funds due to economy digitalization ICT 19:05
AZAL reveals details on getting full compensation for purchased tickets by passengers Economy 19:00
AZAL VP discloses number of tickets sold by date of suspension of int’l flights Society 18:56
Passengers of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan-Baku flight to be tested for coronavirus free of charge Society 18:53
Azerbaijan Airlines to resume only domestic flights so far Society 18:49
Kazakhstan taking measures to support IT companies entering global market Business 18:44
BP eyes to ensure Caspian basin’s competitiveness for capital Oil&Gas 18:43
AZAL: Some passengers arriving in Azerbaijan may avoid staying in quarantine zones Society 18:30
BP updates on projects in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 18:29
Iranian FM may visit Russia soon Politics 18:25
Turkmenistan plans to explore new oil, gas deposits Oil&Gas 18:20
Azerbaijan extends term of stay for foreigners Society 18:14
Azerbaijani State Civil Aviation Agency discloses number of passengers transported via charter flights Society 18:11
Average monthly salary grows in Azerbaijan Finance 18:09
Turkey discloses volume of cargo trucking to Azerbaijan from Jan. through May 2020 Turkey 17:58
Turkmenstandartlary opens tender for purchase of control, measuring devices Tenders 17:55
Russia’s Hevel Group to boost renewable energy capacities in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:53
Azerbaijan’s energy minister: OPEC+ needs further enlargement Oil&Gas 17:52
Quarantine measures to be restricted in Kazakhstan due to sharp coronavirus cases growth Kazakhstan 17:47
President of Ireland congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 17:46
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas to buy electrical products via tender Tenders 17:39
Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:39
Unique virtual YARAT: I might be staring at infinity or backs of my own eyelids (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17:32
Iran reveals foreign investments attracted past year Business 17:27
AZAL talks about new rules for passenger flights during pandemic (PHOTO, VIDEO) Economy 17:26
EBRD issues secured loan to Azerbaijan's Akabe LLC Finance 17:25
British Airways to put artworks on sale in COVID-19 cash crunch Europe 17:09
Iran's South Pars Gas Company buys activated carbon via tender Tenders 17:07
Uber, Lyft drivers are employees US 17:04
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas sells its shares in service subsidiary Business 17:01
Kazatomprom National Atomic Company pays out dividends on ordinary shares Business 17:01
Azerbaijan's SOCAR subsidiary seeks to lease fuel stations in Romania Oil&Gas 16:49
Uzbekistan's economy recovering, says Central Bank Finance 16:44
Azerbaijani officials discuss bilateral relations with Georgian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 16:38
Azerbaijani community of Karabakh expresses protest to organizers of Cannes Film Festival Politics 16:33
Industrial projects getting inaugurated in Iran, despite sanctions Business 16:31
Uzbekistan prepares to resume international flights Transport 16:13
Industrial volume production in Azerbaijan up in January through May 2020 Business 16:09
Numerous companies eye operating at newly-constructed industrial parks in Kazakhstan's Almaty Business 16:00
Uzbekistan aims to increase number of food enterprises in country Business 15:51
Volume of filling gas for Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s testing revealed Oil&Gas 15:51
Tourism Board: Azerbaijan has unique potential for dev't of agrotourism Society 15:48
Central Bank of Uzbekistan leaves interest rate unchanged Finance 15:33
Production of household appliances to increase in Iran Business 15:31
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy various equipment Tenders 15:22
Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan launching flights to country’s Atyrau Transport 15:22
Export of leather from Turkey to Russia substantially drops Turkey 15:20
Fees on compulsory types of insurance uprise in Azerbaijan Economy 15:19
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 15:17
Turkmenistan, Egypt discuss cooperation in trade, economic sphere Turkmenistan 15:11
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas inflow from Oydin field in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:06
Azerbaijan simplifying access to financial services in rural areas Economy 15:06
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender for wells conservation services Tenders 14:58
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transportation via Black Sea port of Rize Turkey 14:58
Azerbaijani City Finance NBCO talks auto lending during COVID-19 Business 14:57
Georgia expecting rich harvest of peaches in 2020 Business 14:56
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas taking anti-crisis measures within its strategy till 2021 Oil&Gas 14:52
Flydubai extends salary cuts, puts pilots on unpaid leave Arab World 14:42
Attacker and one adult die in Slovak school assault Europe 14:40
Volume of consumed internet traffic increases - Azerbaijani Association of Cable Operators ICT 14:38
Iran becomes self-sufficient in handling urban development projects Business 14:36
Denmark agrees to send more troops to Iraq's NATO training mission Europe 14:31
Turkmenistan’s Mary region plans to increase production potential Turkmenistan 14:21
Caspian Drilling Company works out Business Continuation Plan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 14:21
Azerbaijan talks expenses amid COVID-19, saved budget funds Finance 14:15
EU, German Development Bank, French Development Agency support Georgia's energy sector Oil&Gas 14:13
Ammonia plant of Iran's Lordegan Urea Fertilizer Company put into operation Oil&Gas 14:00
Upgrade of Satti drilling rig is in active phase of implementation Oil&Gas 13:59
Number of coronavirus-infected cases in Iran tops 180,000 Society 13:55
VISA, Central Bank of Azerbaijan launch campaign to increase number of contactless payments Finance 13:50
Iranian Ministry of Energy talks power industry's plans Oil&Gas 13:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds another foreign exchange auction Finance 13:26
Uzbek-Korean joint venture buys robotic lawn mower via tender Tenders 13:25
UNICEF Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of IT equipment Tenders 13:24
Georgia begins reconstruction of Batum-Akhaltsikhe road Construction 13:23
Iran issues licenses for commissioning copper mines Business 13:19
Forecast: Economy recession unlikely to be avoided in Kazakhstan Business 13:09
Uzbekistan plans to reduce state share in some joint stock companies Finance 13:06
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment verification Tenders 13:02
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Ahmadli substation owned by AzerEnergy in Khatai district, Baku (PHOTO) Politics 13:02
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenpost announces new services Turkmenistan 13:01
All news