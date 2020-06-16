Baku Network Expert Council head: European Parliament taught "Karabakh lesson" to Armenia

16 June 2020
Baku Network Expert Council head: European Parliament taught "Karabakh lesson" to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Armenia has recently been defeated in all spheres in the field of diplomacy regarding the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

After Germany announced the decision to close the office of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" (NKR) in Berlin, another decision was adopted in the European Parliament. In accordance with this decision, the European countries called on Armenia to acknowledge the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

The European Parliament’s statement was made in response to Yerevan’s intention to begin construction of a new highway from Armenia’s Kapan city to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region through Gubadli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

According to a joint statement signed by the European Parliament rapporteurs on Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the co-chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, EU-Georgia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, “the decision on construction of this highway was made without the consent of the Azerbaijani competent bodies by violating the international law. Moreover, this may symbolically consolidate the illegal occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding districts.”

The European Parliament further calls on Yerevan to “strengthen its diligent commitment to the negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan”.

The concrete instructions to Armenia were mentioned in the statement of the European Parliament. This is a good lesson for Yerevan to know how to behave.

No matter how hard Yerevan’s "false analysts" have tried to disavow the lesson of Europe, it is obvious that the EU clearly stands for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

The European Parliament’s decision not only is a "diplomatic catastrophe", but also a "physical defeat" of the Armenian occupiers.

The German government has recently declared illegal and expelled the representatives of the so-called "NKR" from its territory. Berlin has banned representative of a "non-existent state" Harutyun Grigoryan, whose activity has been recognized as a "criminal offense", to stay in Germany.

In accordance with Germany’s law, “the use of titles and foreign official ranks, including the titles that may be confused with them”, is a criminal offense.

The profile of the so-called "ambassador of the Republic of Artsakh to Germany" was deleted from the internet, as well as from Facebook. The website www.arzach.de, created and financed by Yerevan on behalf of the puppet occupation regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, ceased to operate in the German and Armenian languages.

Reportedly, the German authorities offered the organizers to close the office of the "European Artsakh Research Center" in Berlin.

Furthermore, the German Foreign Ministry issued an official statement saying that Berlin denounces the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories and does not recognize the legality of the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied Azerbaijani districts.

The latest statement made by the European Parliament, as well as the measures taken by the German authorities to prohibit the activity of the office of a "non-existent state", which was created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, in the country are not accidental.

Europe’s history is full of territorial disputes, border issues, separatism and world wars.

In the past, Germany has repeatedly urged to “expand the living space” by making territorial claims against neighboring countries. In its history, Germany was the initiator of ethnic conflicts, calls for the right of the nation to self-determination, and at one point, it acted as a center of propaganda of "fascism". All this subsequently led to the war, "Anschluss" and ethnic cleansing.

However, having experienced the bitterness of defeat and having recognized their mistakes, the peoples of European countries created the European Union from the ruins of World War II.

Through the bitter experience of their history, Europeans realize that modern Armenia, repeating the mistakes they have made, will ultimately lose.

Europe’s position is clear and concrete. It "denounces the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and does not recognize the legality of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied districts of Azerbaijan.

The German Foreign Ministry has recently published a document calling on German citizens not to visit the occupied Azerbaijani territories; otherwise, they will be prosecuted.

The European experts, in particular German experts, voice a thesis at the international venues that the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh region are an ethnic minority in Azerbaijan, for whom the international "right to self-determination" cannot be extended.

The European Parliament’s decision was conditioned not only by the example of Catalonia; it was also prompted by the endless flow of the Armenians to the European countries, in which they are trying to stay under the guise of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Having committed bloody crimes against Azerbaijanis in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, inclined to terrorism, armed robbery and theft, the Armenians created the organized criminal structures in Europe. Armenian mafia is involved in theft, racketeering, car theft, robbery and other crimes in Weimar, Erfurt and Eichsfeld cities in Thuringia.

Fourteen criminal cases were filed against 42 people of Armenian nationality in Erfurt city. The organized criminal network of Armenians operates throughout Europe, namely, in Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and other countries.

Thus, the Spanish media reported about the biggest special operation, the purpose of which was to suppress the illegal activity of one of the "biggest Armenian criminal groups organized in Europe."

As many as 140 members of the Armenian mafia were arrested as a result of more than 70 search operations involving thousands of policemen, which occurred simultaneously in six regions of Spain, France and Germany. They were convicted of a number of transnational crimes, namely, weapons smuggling, drugs, money laundering, fraud and theft. It was revealed that criminal gangs were connected with each other and their activity was coordinated not only from the so-called "NKR" offices, but also from the Armenian embassies in the European countries.

The German media even reported that Armenian ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan offered Yerevan’s assistance to the German authorities in the fight against the Armenian mafia. Berlin refused from the Armenian ambassador’s offer, suspecting the availability of the ties between the Armenian mafia and the official authorities of this country.

The European Parliament’s recent decision will not remain unnoticed by Baku. Of course, this step creates a favorable background not only for punishing the aggressor, but also for further developing the relations between the European countries and Azerbaijan.

Germany will take over the presidency of both the UN Security Council and the European Council in a few weeks. Berlin will play a key role in curbing Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan and restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Elkhan Alasgarov, PhD, Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network

