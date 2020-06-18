MFA: Other countries highly appreciate Azerbaijan's practice of fighting COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Other countries highly appreciate Azerbaijan's practice of combating coronavirus, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 18.

“The goal of the measures which are taken is to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” spokesperson added. "The Operational Headquarters, in turn, takes all necessary measures."