President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of above-ground pedestrian crossing in Neapol Street, Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly built above-ground pedestrian crossing in Neapol Street, Khatai district, Baku.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of above-ground pedestrian crossing in Neapol Street, Baku (PHOTO)
Ambassador: Latvia interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan in transport, logistics sector