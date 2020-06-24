Azerbaijani president congratulates Slovenian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor.

“Dear Mr President, I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Slovenia on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – the Statehood Day,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The current level of the Azerbaijan-Slovenia relations based on mutual respect and beneficial cooperation is gratifying,” President Aliyev said. “I am confident that our ties that serve the interests of our countries will be further expanded through joint efforts.”

“I wish to stress that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the friendly people of Slovenia as the world fights COVID-19,” the Azerbaijani president said. “On this remarkable day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to your country.”