Azerbaijani parliament sets state duty rates for accreditation of medical facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

State duty rates for accreditation of medical facilities in Azerbaijan have been set up.

The issue has been reflected in a new article proposed for inclusion in the Law on State Duty, which was discussed at an extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani parliament’s held on June 25, Trend reports.

The duty rates for the new proposed article 32-2 are indicated below:

Activities subject to state duties State duty rates 32-2.1. Accreditation of

outpatient medical facilities 2,000 manat 32-2.2. Accreditation of

inpatient medical facilities 4,000 manat

In accordance with the article 32-3, the rates of paying state duties for accreditation of medical facilities have been defined as below:

32-3.1. 100 percent of the state duty, envisioned in the article 32-2.1, was proposed to pay for accreditation of medical facilities located in Baku, 70 percent - of medical facilities in Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir and Shirvan cities, and Absheron district, and 50 percent - in other districts.

32-3.2. 100 percent of the state duty, envisioned in the article 32-2.2, was proposed to pay for accreditation of medical facilities with more than 250 beds, 90 percent - of medical facilities with 101-250 beds, 70 percent - of medical facilities with 50-100 beds, and 50 percent - with less than 50 beds.

After discussion, the proposed amendments were put to a vote and adopted in the last, third reading.