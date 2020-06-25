Commander of Border Guards: Iran-Azerbaijan borders - borders of peace, friendship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The borders between Iran and Azerbaijan are the borders of peace and friendship, Commander of the Border Guards of Iran, Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said, Trend reports.

Goudarzi made the remark during an inspection of the Iranian-Azerbaijani border checkpoints in Iran's Namin city.

“There are no problems at the common borders of the two neighboring states. For a long time, there were no issues on the border between the two countries, and both parties comply with the concluded agreements,” the brigadier-general noted.

“There are also no problems at the border in Ardabil province. This is a safe region. Thanks to the vigilance and efforts of the border guards, Iran’s borders are fully secured,” stressed Goudarzi.