President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Mingachevir city for visit (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in the city of Mingachevir for a visit.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Mingachevir.
