President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony of launching “Azerbaijan” Thermal Power Station in Mingachevir after major overhaul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The 330 and 500 kilovolt open switchgears, 8 power blocks, Dispatcher Management Center, main and auxiliary areas, buildings and facilities of the “Azerbaijan” Thermal Power Station have been launched after major overhaul.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The head of state was informed of the conditions created at the station.