UN confirms support to Azerbaijan in fighting COVID-19 - Resident Coordinator (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

UN is close to Azerbaijan in the fight against the pandemic, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said.

Isaczai made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 25.

“The UN is rendering technical support to Azerbaijan and this support is rendered for expanding knowledge in this sphere,” UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan added. "We thoroughly expanded knowledge of the ​​state structures in this sphere."

Isaczai emphasized that the pandemic is one of the biggest threats that humanity has faced.

“The fight against coronavirus requires global solidarity and cooperation, and at the same time, the solidarity of citizens within the countries is very important,” UN resident coordinator in Azerbaijan said. “The governments cannot defeat a pandemic without every member of the society. To defeat this virus, each member of the society must acknowledge his/her responsibility and fulfil the task assigned to him/her. If this disease is not defeated, it will be impossible to restore the economies of the countries."

“The negotiations are underway with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy to restore the socio-economic situation in the country,” Isaczai added.