Assistant to president: Special quarantine in Azerbaijan may be extended
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
There are opinions to extend the anti-COVID quarantine regime for two more weeks in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.
Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 30.
