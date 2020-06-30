Assistant to president: Quarantine regime in Azerbaijan may be extended (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

There are opinions to extend the anti-COVID quarantine regime for two more weeks in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 30.

“The issues related to coronavirus in Azerbaijan are being monitored around the clock, the necessary instructions are being given, the measures are being taken,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said.

Hajiyev stressed that the issue of rendering support to the people being treated at home is also being considered.

The assistant to the Azerbaijani president also said that coronavirus reveals big social, economic and other problems on a global scale.

“Coronavirus exacerbates the problems in the world,” Hajiyev added. “Globally, coronavirus must be recognized as a war. We will feel this threat until coronavirus is eliminated.”