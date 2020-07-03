Azerbaijan, Ukraine highly appreciate cooperation at int'l organizations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

The cooperation of Azerbaijan and Ukraine within the framework of international organizations is at a high level, as was noted during a meeting of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Amina Dzhaparova with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to this country Elmira Akhundova, Trend reports on July 3.

The meeting participants discussed, along with cooperation at international organizations, the political, economic, trade, transport, cultural ties of the two countries.

Stressing that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan provided the greatest support to Ukraine, Dzhaparova expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan.

She also noted that Ukraine is looking forward to the official visit of Azerbaijan’s president.

Touching upon the importance of further strengthening cooperation between GUAM member countries, Amina Dzhaparova pointed out the importance of holding a next meeting between heads of Azerbaijani and Ukrainian governments within the framework of this organization.

Elmira Akhundova noted that she would make every effort to further expand and deepen existing ties between the two countries.

She added that Azerbaijan and Ukraine support each other in a bilateral format and at international organizations, expressing gratitude to Kyiv for the position demonstrated on the issue of territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador also emphasized that Ukraine’s support for Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on an international platform testifies to the high level of relations between the two countries.