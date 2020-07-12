Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović.

"Dear Mr President, It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to convey my cordial congratulations to you and your people," the Azerbaijani president said.

"The ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro are developing comprehensively and follow an ascending line. I believe the joint steps we take towards the strengthening of our relations in bilateral and multilateral format will continue to serve the interests of our peoples and countries," President Aliyev said.

"As the humanity continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic I wish to stress that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the friendly people of Montenegro. On this pleasant day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity and peace to your country," the Azerbaijani president said.