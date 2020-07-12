MP: Taking Azerbaijanis hostage testifies to Armenia’s crimes against humanity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev have been held hostage by Armenia for six years, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said, Trend reports.

“They were also called "criminals" upon the "decision of the court" of the illegal separatist-terrorist regime,” the MP said.

“If the visit to the graves of parents in the occupied Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan is a crime, then which fascist ideology does Armenia pursue by conducting a policy of ethnic cleansing and occupation of the Azerbaijani territories?” Hamzayev added.

“The "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment while Guliyev - to 22 years in prison and our compatriots were tortured for many years,” Hamzayev, who is also the member of the parliamentary committee on human rights, said. “These actions are contrary to the protocols of the 1949 Geneva Convention, requiring humane treatment towards civilians.”

“The world community already testifies that Armenia continues to flagrantly violate these international obligations, ignoring Azerbaijan’s calls for compliance with humanitarian law and the immediate mutual release of civilians detained from both sides,” the MP said.

“The world unequivocally accepts the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories by Armenia and urges Armenia to withdraw its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories in accordance with international law,” Hamzayev added.

“Despite the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN, the Council of Europe and other influential international organizations, as well as the options proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group, which is a mediator in the peaceful settlement of the conflict [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], Armenia is still an occupying power,” the MP said. “Armenia does not hasten to withdraw its armed forces and continues to support the separatist regime created here. It even tries to justify its actions related to the occupation.”

“Armenia’s targeted shelling of civilians and facilities by using heavy weapons and the ongoing hostage taking process clearly show that the crimes committed by Armenia during the conflict were a targeted and systematic policy pursued by the adventurous government, rather than accidental,” the MP said. “There are thousands of facts confirming the numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani civilian population during the military operations.”

In an interview with Azerbaijan Television, Public TV and Khazar TV, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated on July 6 that violation of human rights and democracy in Armenia is not a topical issue.

“There has never been democracy in Armenia,” Hamzayev said. “Immediately after the formation of Armenia as an independent country, it showed its true character. The fascists who committed the Khojaly genocide cannot be democrats. A country having its eye on other country’s land and leaves a million people homeless cannot be a democratic country. Armenia violated the main human rights of one million citizens of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis living in Armenia.”

“Unfortunately, international organizations that promote double standards remain indifferent to the fate of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis displaced as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories,” the MP said. “The international organizations do not take any steps to restore the violated rights of Asgarov and Guliyev held hostage by Armenia. This shows that international organizations supporting the occupying power do not pursue their goals, but fulfill certain orders and damage the growing reputation of Azerbaijan with their ugly deeds.”

“The forces that supported Armenia saw the determination of the Azerbaijani people to liberate their lands in the battles in April 2016 and during Nakhchivan battles from May through June 2018 and witnessed that the Azerbaijani army is one of the strongest armies in the world,” Hamzayev said.

“At the same time, the forces that supported Armenia saw that President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev resolutely defended the national interests of our people, proclaimed the truth about our country from the highest podiums, exposed international organizations and the countries operating in accordance with double standards,” the MP said.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan is taking and will take all necessary steps to release Asgarov and Guliyev and reunite them with their families,” Hamzayev said.