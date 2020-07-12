MP: Taking Azerbaijanis hostage testifies to Armenia’s crimes against humanity

Politics 12 July 2020 15:08 (UTC+04:00)
MP: Taking Azerbaijanis hostage testifies to Armenia’s crimes against humanity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev have been held hostage by Armenia for six years, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said, Trend reports.

“They were also called "criminals" upon the "decision of the court" of the illegal separatist-terrorist regime,” the MP said.

“If the visit to the graves of parents in the occupied Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan is a crime, then which fascist ideology does Armenia pursue by conducting a policy of ethnic cleansing and occupation of the Azerbaijani territories?” Hamzayev added.

“The "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment while Guliyev - to 22 years in prison and our compatriots were tortured for many years,” Hamzayev, who is also the member of the parliamentary committee on human rights, said. “These actions are contrary to the protocols of the 1949 Geneva Convention, requiring humane treatment towards civilians.”

“The world community already testifies that Armenia continues to flagrantly violate these international obligations, ignoring Azerbaijan’s calls for compliance with humanitarian law and the immediate mutual release of civilians detained from both sides,” the MP said.

“The world unequivocally accepts the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories by Armenia and urges Armenia to withdraw its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories in accordance with international law,” Hamzayev added.

“Despite the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN, the Council of Europe and other influential international organizations, as well as the options proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group, which is a mediator in the peaceful settlement of the conflict [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], Armenia is still an occupying power,” the MP said. “Armenia does not hasten to withdraw its armed forces and continues to support the separatist regime created here. It even tries to justify its actions related to the occupation.”

“Armenia’s targeted shelling of civilians and facilities by using heavy weapons and the ongoing hostage taking process clearly show that the crimes committed by Armenia during the conflict were a targeted and systematic policy pursued by the adventurous government, rather than accidental,” the MP said. “There are thousands of facts confirming the numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani civilian population during the military operations.”

In an interview with Azerbaijan Television, Public TV and Khazar TV, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated on July 6 that violation of human rights and democracy in Armenia is not a topical issue.

“There has never been democracy in Armenia,” Hamzayev said. “Immediately after the formation of Armenia as an independent country, it showed its true character. The fascists who committed the Khojaly genocide cannot be democrats. A country having its eye on other country’s land and leaves a million people homeless cannot be a democratic country. Armenia violated the main human rights of one million citizens of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis living in Armenia.”

“Unfortunately, international organizations that promote double standards remain indifferent to the fate of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis displaced as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories,” the MP said. “The international organizations do not take any steps to restore the violated rights of Asgarov and Guliyev held hostage by Armenia. This shows that international organizations supporting the occupying power do not pursue their goals, but fulfill certain orders and damage the growing reputation of Azerbaijan with their ugly deeds.”

“The forces that supported Armenia saw the determination of the Azerbaijani people to liberate their lands in the battles in April 2016 and during Nakhchivan battles from May through June 2018 and witnessed that the Azerbaijani army is one of the strongest armies in the world,” Hamzayev said.

“At the same time, the forces that supported Armenia saw that President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev resolutely defended the national interests of our people, proclaimed the truth about our country from the highest podiums, exposed international organizations and the countries operating in accordance with double standards,” the MP said.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan is taking and will take all necessary steps to release Asgarov and Guliyev and reunite them with their families,” Hamzayev said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran sheds light on issue of selling cheaper oil to China
Iran sheds light on issue of selling cheaper oil to China
Iran's Lordegan Company starts selling ammonia gas
Iran's Lordegan Company starts selling ammonia gas
Contracts to be signed in Iran’s oil and gas sector
Contracts to be signed in Iran’s oil and gas sector
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Moldova through its ports Turkey 16:05
Azerbaijan's big enterprise greatly increases production of dairy products Business 15:47
Iran sheds light on issue of selling cheaper oil to China Oil&Gas 15:35
Iran announces value of foreign investment Finance 15:21
MP: Taking Azerbaijanis hostage testifies to Armenia’s crimes against humanity Politics 15:08
Number of restored enterprises in Iran announced Business 15:01
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 12 Society 14:59
Azerbaijan’s Aztelekom company discloses value of completed tenders ICT 14:39
Thailand plans November human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine Other News 14:00
Amount of receipts on VAT in Azerbaijani state budget up Business 12:56
Iran reveals value of planned exports from Markazi Province Business 12:32
Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company’s plants to be put into operation Business 12:15
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia responsible for growing tension in region Politics 12:04
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran's Mazandaran province increases Business 11:55
Iran discloses number of restored industrial enterprises in Golestan Province Construction 11:42
Iran reveals volume of wheat, rapeseed purchased in Iran's Qazvin Province Business 11:35
Iran's Lordegan Company starts selling ammonia gas Oil&Gas 11:24
Iran's Cooperative Dev’t Bank discloses amount of loans issued to Alborz Province Finance 11:15
Iran's Tose`e Ta`avon Bank discloses volume of loans issued to Fars Province Finance 11:03
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Montenegro Politics 10:52
Iran starts kilka fishing in Caspian Sea Business 10:51
India reports highest single day spike of 22,674 new COVID-19 cases, total nearing 850,000 Other News 10:49
Contracts to be signed in Iran’s oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 10:45
Huawei to request UK to delay 5G network removal Business 10:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 43 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:38
Finnish companies eye participation in Kazakhstan's public tenders Business 09:17
Kazakhstan reports almost 1,800 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:54
Turkey registers 21 new coronavirus deaths, 1300 recoveries Turkey 08:09
UN Security Council extends trans-border aid to Syria on fifth try World 07:28
Center for Integration of Persons with International Protection starts functioning at IDP Agency Georgia 06:35
Iranian companies to go to China Inl. Import Expo Iran 05:10
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 27 to 4,143 Russia 03:33
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 219,000 World 02:32
Five killed in attack on South African church, hostages freed Other News 01:43
Iraq reopens border crossing with Iran Iran 00:50
Saudi Arabia registers 2,994 new coronavirus cases, 229,480 in total Arab World 11 July 23:41
Kazakhstani schoolchildren to have access to e-textbooks – Minister Kazakhstan 11 July 22:34
EBRD reveals total investments volume in Turkmenistan Finance 11 July 21:32
Iraq confirms 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 3,000 Arab World 11 July 21:20
Bolivian senate president tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 11 July 19:51
Nar and “TƏBİB” launch “Heroes of the Day” contest Society 11 July 18:54
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ reveals income from sales of oil, gas produced at ACG block of fields Oil&Gas 11 July 18:20
State Oil Fund unveils volume of revenues from Azerbaijan's Shafag-Asiman block Oil&Gas 11 July 17:49
Georgia launches new online platform to support local tourism sector Tourism 11 July 17:38
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 12 Oil&Gas 11 July 17:24
Iran to continue economic activities by following health protocols - Rouhani Business 11 July 17:20
Iran's future revenues from Yaran field announced Oil&Gas 11 July 17:02
New residential complex built in Tbilisi with support from Bank of Georgia Construction 11 July 16:57
Turkmenistan presents program to fight infectious diseases to WHO experts Turkmenistan 11 July 16:53
Minister: National Iranian Gas Company not to pay fines to Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11 July 16:41
Provisional agenda of UN General Assembly 31st special session announced Politics 11 July 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 531 new COVID-19 cases Society 11 July 16:38
Volumes of cargo transshipment through Turkish Istanbul port revealed Turkey 11 July 15:48
Uzbekistan develops water sector to battle global climate change Business 11 July 15:45
Iran resumes trade relations with neighboring countries Iran 11 July 15:38
Turkmenistan to build center for seismic surveys in oil, gas fields Construction 11 July 15:26
Prices of Azerbaijani oil rebound Oil&Gas 11 July 15:13
Uzbek company starts exporting of yellow watermelons to Russia Business 11 July 15:13
Turkmenistan may revise estimated reserves at Galkynysh gas field Oil&Gas 11 July 15:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (July 3-10) Finance 11 July 14:55
European Commission evaluates Georgia's visa liberalization progress Transport 11 July 14:51
Minister: Iran pays special attention to development of joint oil & gas fields Commentary 11 July 14:49
Uzbekistan to sell assets of Uzkimyosanoat JSC at public auction Business 11 July 14:36
Iran reveals data on COVID-19 cases for July 11 Society 11 July 14:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 3-10) Finance 11 July 14:30
Indonesia reports 1,671 new coronavirus cases Other News 11 July 14:29
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz to purchase spare parts from local producers Oil&Gas 11 July 14:27
Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not 'highest bidder' US 11 July 14:27
Philippines confirms 12 new coronavirus deaths, 1,387 more cases Other News 11 July 14:25
Compound feed production enterprise opens in Georgia's Kakheti region Business 11 July 14:24
AirBaltic postpones Riga-Baku flights till spring 2021 Transport 11 July 14:16
Iran discloses number of licensed enterprises in Qom Province Finance 11 July 14:11
Iran's economy ministry suggests reducing gov't expenditures Business 11 July 13:45
Iran to develop Yaran oil field Oil&Gas 11 July 13:31
Turkmenistan reveales volumes of gas export to China Oil&Gas 11 July 13:09
New poultry farm construction in full swing in Azerbaijan Construction 11 July 12:36
Turkmenistan continues construction of TAPI gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11 July 12:25
Azerbaijan's SOCAR talks construction of steam turbogenerator at Azerkimya's plant Oil&Gas 11 July 12:21
Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus infections Russia 11 July 12:19
Iran announces volume of loans issued to production enterprises in Qom Province Finance 11 July 12:14
Turkmenistan to build new refinery for synthetic gasoline production Oil&Gas 11 July 12:08
AZAL delivers 83 Azerbaijani citizens by charter flight from Riyadh (PHOTO) Society 11 July 12:01
Georgia increases export of cheese to Azerbaijan Business 11 July 11:57
Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases top 12,000 Uzbekistan 11 July 11:55
Georgia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11 July 11:50
Volume of products transited via Iran's Astara railway increases Business 11 July 11:45
Economy Minister: Azerbaijan interested in expanding economic ties with Lithuania Business 11 July 11:38
Admission of foreigners to UNEC at all levels of education continues Society 11 July 10:57
Floods, landslides kill 23 in Nepal, dozens missing Other News 11 July 10:33
Iranian currency rates for July 11 Finance 11 July 10:20
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 49 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 July 10:20
Data movement of cargo via Turkish Gulluk port revealed Turkey 11 July 09:30
Billionaire Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's US 11 July 09:28
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan, Malaysia almost double Business 11 July 08:55
WTO expedites selection of DG Azevedo's successor World 11 July 08:55
Iran announces number of enterprises launched in West Azerbaijan Province Business 11 July 08:54
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment through Trabzon port Turkey 11 July 08:31
IGB to start automatic welding to speed up construction Oil&Gas 11 July 08:30
Number of COVID-19 recoveries rises in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11 July 07:52
EU annual report says Georgia continues to meet visa requirements Georgia 11 July 07:19
All news