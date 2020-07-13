Criminal case filed against Azerbaijani former defense minister (UPDATE)

Politics 13 July 2020 21:25 (UTC+04:00)
Criminal case filed against Azerbaijani former defense minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani former Minister of Defense Rahim Qaziyev has been detained as a suspect within a criminal case upon Articles 281 (public appeals directed against the state) and 282 (sabotage) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, Trend reports on July 13 referring to the joint statement made by the Azerbaijani State Security Service and the General Prosecutor's Office.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery, said the statement.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian forces were struck back while suffering losses.

The statement also conveys condolences to the families of the Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs during the suppression of Armenia’s provocation and the wishes for the speedy recovery is expressed to the wounded are expressed.

"During the recent battles on the front line, the hostile circles and anti-national forces discontented with national solidarity and unity between citizens and the state, which our people have always demonstrated, made the unsuccessful attempts to violate the socio-political stability in the country and to damage the systematic activity of the state, its army and other structures,” the statement said.

“To realize their vile intentions, a group of people, taking advantage of Armenia’s provocation on the state border, began to spread false information in social networks aimed at reducing Azerbaijan’s defense capability and misleading the public, and also made open calls directed against the state to denigrate the image of an Azerbaijani soldier, as well as the authorities and law enforcement agencies, to create mistrust towards them,” the statement said.

“There were suspicions that when the military operations were conducted on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 12 and July 13, 2020, to suppress Armenia’s provocation and when the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense was regularly providing official information about the hostilities, Qaziyev purposefully disseminated information about these in social networks, which was clearly contrary to reality,” the statement said.

“Having committed the acts aimed at reducing Azerbaijan’s defense capability, Qaziyev called on people to commit pogroms, sabotage and seize power by force,” the document reads.

The statement underlines inadmissibility of disseminating the unspecified, biased information aimed at misleading the public, as well as the information which is a state secret, is detrimental to the country's defense potential, combat capability of the armed forces and the army, and which is contrary to the Azerbaijani national interests in the field of information, as well as in violation of the Azerbaijani laws "On state secret", "On the Mass Media" and other legislative acts.

“The solidarity of people in protecting Azerbaijan’s national interests and security is unshakable,” the statement said. “The attempts made by the anti-Azerbaijani forces and those serving their interests to cause chaos and anarchy, and commit sabotage have been and will be resolutely suppressed.”

Presently, the investigative actions on the criminal case filed against Qaziyev at the State Security Service are underway.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 13
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 13
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 12
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 12
Iran reveals data on COVID-19 cases for July 11
Iran reveals data on COVID-19 cases for July 11
Loading Bars
Latest
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani civilian village by using large-caliber howitzer Politics 22:19
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s several military facilities, military equipment destroyed (VİDEO) Azerbaijan 21:15
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh makes appeal on Armenian armed forces’ provocation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:47
OSCE MG co-chairs call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible Politics 20:17
Azerbaijani first VP: Our cause is just and God is with us (PHOTO) Politics 20:13
GUAM condemns Armenian armed forces’ attacks in direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district Politics 20:03
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani side does not shell civilians, civilian settlements Politics 19:08
Bank of Georgia contributes to economically valuable large-scale projects Construction 18:58
PwC to carry out audit of Georgian State Audit Office Business 18:52
Russian FM calls on conflict parties for restraint on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 18:36
Iran declares amount of investment in Payam Special Economic Zone Business 18:33
Iran intends to increase trade with Qatar Business 18:25
Criminal case filed against Azerbaijani former defense minister Politics 18:25
Turkish FM: Armenia must come to reason Politics 18:20
OPEC revises up Azerbaijan’s proven natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 18:13
Total external debt of Georgia up Finance 18:13
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 14 Oil&Gas 18:08
Turkey discloses data on cargo transportation to Azerbaijan in 1H2020 Turkey 18:05
Armenia flagrantly violates ceasefire in direction of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Politics 17:48
Volume of exported yarn from Turkmenistan revealed Business 17:47
Azerbaijan announces number of RES agreements signed with foreign companies Oil&Gas 17:45
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports down Oil&Gas 17:42
Iran’s exports via Golestan Province railways up Business 17:41
Iran's Army Ground Force Airborne Unit to receive new missiles Politics 17:34
Turkmen chemical plant announces volume of produced sulfuric acid Turkmenistan 17:26
Bahar Azadi gold coin rises to record price in Iran Finance 17:23
EU officials concerned over tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:20
Export of Georgian natural wines to Azerbaijan declines Business 17:18
Asaka Bank supports confectionery manufacturer of Uzbekistan Business 17:18
Iran's honey export declines to zero Business 17:14
Petrochemical product revenues in Iran may push out oil revenues Oil&Gas 17:14
Minister talks construction projects as part of 25-year Iran-China agreement Business 17:13
Iran's gross domestic product grows Finance 17:12
AZAL deliveres doctors from Cuba to Baku (PHOTO) Economy 17:10
IMF welcomes fiscal measures in Georgia's supplementary budget Business 17:06
Azerbaijan confirms 529 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:02
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks on Armenian-Azerbaijani armed escalation Politics 16:55
President Ilham Aliyev: Our servicemen have been avenged and we will continue to do so in future Politics 16:51
Tehran Stock Exchange index on the rise Business 16:46
Iran’s Chabahar-Zahedan railway to allow big transit of goods Transport 16:41
ADB ready to help Uzbekistan to mitigate economic impacts of pandemic Finance 16:39
President Ilham Aliyev: Current chaos in Armenia, events reaching critical point prompted them to commit these heinous acts Politics 16:37
President Ilham Aliyev: If Azerbaijani positions, Azerbaijani villages are fired upon from territory of Armenia, of course, we will respond and give fitting rebuff Politics 16:30
Turkish ruling party: Armenian actions against Azerbaijan not to remain unpunished Turkey 16:26
No territorial losses due to Armenia’s recent provocation - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Society 16:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Ugly, insidious policy will lead Armenia to abyss Politics 16:19
Barclays gets capital boost ahead of potential coronavirus loan losses Europe 16:10
Iran continues to implement additional protocols on nuclear deal Nuclear Program 16:04
Number of enterprises with foreign capital participation shrinks in Uzbekistan Business 16:03
President Ilham Aliyev: Another provocation of Armenia resolutely prevented, adequately rebuffed Politics 16:00
French government funds Uzbek project on safe management of medical waste Finance 15:53
Second COVID-19 wave could pressure Kazakhstan's payments balance, exchange rate Business 15:51
Passenger traffic may increase between Turkmenistan, Russia Transport 15:46
Volume of exports via western ports of Iran's Hormozgan Province grows Business 15:45
Uzbek-Korean JV buys material & technical resources for pumps via tender Tenders 15:44
Continued structural reforms needed for sustained economic dev't in Kazakhstan Business 15:44
Baku Network Expert Council head: Armenian PM losing control over armed forces Politics 15:43
Spain not planning to make masks compulsory at all times Europe 15:35
ADB: Georgia’s success in fighting COVID-19 can boost its attractiveness for investors Business 15:30
Alphabet's Google to commit $10 billion to India Other News 15:27
Tunisia raises 2020 budget deficit estimate to 7% of GDP from 3% Other News 15:25
LNG share in total extra-EU gas imports hit six-year high Oil&Gas 15:24
Russian Foreign Ministry: We deem unacceptable further escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 15:24
Thailand tightens borders over fears of second wave of coronavirus Other News 15:23
Georgia appreciates Czech contribution to monitoring COVID-19 in country Georgia 15:21
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to operate new flight from Georgia's Kutaisi airport Transport 15:14
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani army heroically suppressed Armenia’s provocations in direction of Tovuz Politics 15:07
Europe’s gas consumption dragged down by COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:01
Trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Russia increases several times Business 15:00
Russian expert: Armenian PM makes provocation against Azerbaijan for being unable to cope with crisis in country Politics 14:59
Uzbekistan prepares to launch ammonia-carbamide plant jointly with Mitsubishi Construction 14:54
Payments on vehicle insurance in Kazakhstan revealed Transport 14:50
Iran discloses number of commissioned water and electricity facilities Business 14:48
TAP project contributes to Europe’s clean energy goals Oil&Gas 14:33
French Airbus presents new digital projects to Uzbekistan ICT 14:33
Azerbaijani FM holds telephone conversations with co-chair of OSCE MG and personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-office (PHOTO) Politics 14:32
Iran to launch its first ICT free zone ICT 14:24
Iran gov't cancels terms of upstream oil, gas contracts Oil&Gas 14:18
TAP can ensure further transport of Caspian gas to wider European markets Oil&Gas 14:17
Iran to increase production of Sarvestan, Saadatabad oil fields Oil&Gas 14:10
Latvia to promote sustainable dev't in EU Eastern Partnership, Central Asia countries Business 14:05
ECB calls on Croatia, Bulgaria to do more before joining euro Europe 14:04
Iran plans to offer venture capital funds at stock exchange Business 14:03
Kazakhstan boosts containers handling at its seaports Transport 14:00
Georgia's Gurjaani ice cream company launching new product Business 13:59
Turkmenistan, Russia preparing new contract for economic co-op Business 13:56
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 13 Society 13:54
Medical masks production to increase in Iran Business 13:42
Investments in Azerbaijan's fixed capital decline Finance 13:39
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy paints via tender Tenders 13:15
Oil prices won’t move like previous time without OPEC+ bullish surprise Oil&Gas 13:14
Geostat: External merchandise trade declines in Georgia Business 13:13
Iran first time manages to redesign offshore drilling jacket protection system Business 13:12
Azerbaijani oil prices (July 6-10) Oil&Gas 13:02
Kazakhstan, Romania boost mutual trade Business 13:01
UK trade fair industry warns 30,000 jobs at risk as events yet to resume Europe 13:01
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-related expenses Finance 13:00
Indonesia reports 1,282 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths Other News 12:59
Ukraine interested in resuming air communication with Turkmenistan Transport 12:59
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Security Council (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:59
All news