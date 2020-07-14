Peter Tase: Immediate actions needed by int’l community against Armenia’s provocations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Immediate actions are needed by the international community against Armenia’s provocations, Peter M. Tase, the US expert on European and Latin American Politics, told Trend.

“On July 12, the fascist government of Armenia has once again committed horrendous crimes against humanity and grossly violated the UN Security Council resolutions. These acts of violence must be condemned urgently by the United States government, European Union and NATO leadership. The European continent is ever more insecure and unsafe due to the brutal armed attacks that Armenian soldiers have undertaken every twenty four hours against the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and against the innocent civilian population of Azerbaijan,” said the US expert.

He pointed out that the incommensurable damage caused to the regional economy and security in the South Caucasus is a profound challenge that must be urgently addressed by the European Union officials and US Department of State.

“Attacking the civilian population of Azerbaijan is a war crime and Armenia should be condemned with economic sanctions and political support from its European and OSCE partners must urgently be withdrawn and retracted, otherwise the main European institutions will be exposed to double standards and will show to the world that the leadership in Brussels is not willing to defend the peace loving nation of Azerbaijan, that has invested so much for the preservation of regional stability and economic progress in Western Europe,” noted Tase.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is indeed the only country in Europe that has sustained for over thirty years a bloody and terrible occupation led by the fascist Armenian armed forces, in over twenty percent of its sovereign territory.

“Meanwhile international and OSCE actors continue to be unassertive and passive when it comes to solving the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.Immediate actions are needed by the international community. The OSCE has done a lousy work and under its awful leadership there are not accomplished any real results from the so called 'dialogue and negotiations' between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said the US expert.

He noted that the OSCE and its Chairman in Office, must show to the world that it has a solid international mandate, it is not simply a Paper Tiger, but is in fact a true multilateral organization that is able to inflict political sanctions when fascist regimes - like the one in Yerevan - are constantly committing crimes against humanity and executing innocent civilians.

Freezing all international bank accounts and assets of all Armenian officials is another immediate action that ought to be taken by some of the world leaders, Tase believes.

