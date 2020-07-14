Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia's military, combat equipment, reserves in depths of defense destroyed (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
On the night of July 13-14 and in the morning, fierce fighting continued on the site of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
Armenia's military and combat equipment for various purposes, command post, reserves in the depths of defense, and its forces were destroyed as a result of punitive measures undertaken to suppress Armenia's activity, reads the message.
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia's military, combat equipment, reserves in depths of defense destroyed (VIDEO)
UN Secretary-General calls for immediate steps to de-escalate situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to involve military-political organizations, member of which it is, into Karabakh conflict (VIDEO)
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s impunity for aggressive actions encourages it for further military adventures (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s several military facilities, military equipment destroyed (VİDEO)
OSCE MG co-chairs call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible