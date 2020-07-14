Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia's military, combat equipment, reserves in depths of defense destroyed (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

On the night of July 13-14 and in the morning, fierce fighting continued on the site of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenia's military and combat equipment for various purposes, command post, reserves in the depths of defense, and its forces were destroyed as a result of punitive measures undertaken to suppress Armenia's activity, reads the message.