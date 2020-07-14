Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia calls artillery firing in Tovuz direction - Armenian provocation

Politics 14 July 2020 17:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia calls artillery firing in Tovuz direction - Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu called Armenia’s actions in the Tovuz district on July 12, where the shelling took place, a provocation.

He made the remark in an interview to the Russian Echo of Moscow radio station, Trend reports.

“If this happened in the Karabakh direction, it would be somehow understandable. But the incident did not occur near Nagorno-Karabakh, but on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. This is a clear provocation, because the UAZ [car with Azerbaijani soldiers moving along the border] is not a tank. They [Armenian side] could promptly call and contact [Azerbaijani one] over the radio, there is a local connection with each other, a hotline. Why did the attack immediately begin from the guns at the stronghold of the Azerbaijani border guards, not even the troops of the Defense Ministry?!" the ambassador said.

"In my opinion, this was done to involve the CSTO [member countries] and, first of all, Russia into the conflict. Because it’s clear that Azerbaijan has bilateral partnership relations, including economic ones with all members of the CSTO. The local task is to raise the CSTO, primarily Russia, the global task is to create another hotbed [of tension] along the perimeter of Russia, which would create certain concerns," he explained.

The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan will submit all the necessary documents on the incident to the CSTO.

"We have nothing to hide. Our cause is right. The question is about the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian side. Until the occupation ends, any conflicts, any development of events are possible," he said.

"There is no need to look for the right or the guilty parties, since there are very specific international legal documents from the PACE and the OSCE, as well as 4 resolutions of the UN Security Council and a resolution of the UN General Assembly that expresses world opinion," Bulbuloglu noted.

"While our land is occupied, no one in Azerbaijan will ever agree with this situation, and the longer it [the occupation] lasts, the more dangerous it will become," the ambassador noted.

“An armed clash on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues. As far as I know, nothing good is happening there. The very active shooting from the Armenian side is ongoing. They are shooting at peaceful villages. Naturally, our army will actively counteract this," he said.

Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions.

Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian army to retreat suffering losses.

Azerbaijan's sergeant of military service Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov, died while repelling the attack of the Armenian armed forces. Another serviceman, Khayyam Dashdemirov died from severe wounds despite the doctors' efforts.

The tensions in Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border continued July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit. Senior lieutenant of Azerbaijani army Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.

On the night of July 13-14, fierce battles also took place on the territory of the Tovuz district. During the fighting, Major General Polad Gashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Ahmadov, Major Anar Novruzov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev, non-commissioned officer, soldier Elchin Mustafazadeh died heroically.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO)
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO)
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan discloses revenues from oil, gas agreements in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 18:28
Battles in direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district continue, one Azerbaijani serviceman dies Society 18:20
Oil reserves of Azerbaijan: detailed estimates Oil&Gas 18:10
S&P expects Georgian Global Utilities JSC's weighted-average electricity price to increase Business 18:09
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank boosts its total assets in 1H2020 Finance 18:02
Georgia's Tourism Administration reveals statistics of visits to country in June 2020 Tourism 18:02
Assistant to president: It is Armenian armed forces that hide behind civil objects, not Azerbaijani army Politics 17:57
Fitch expects Georgia Global Utilities to breach FFO net leverage negative sensitivity Business 17:52
Georgian springwater to appear in distribution networks Business 17:49
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate Boyukshor substation (PHOTO) Politics 17:43
Turkmenistan talks repairs carried out at Naip gas field Oil&Gas 17:41
Azerbaijan confirms 493 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:33
European Parliament makes statement on Armenia’s provocation Politics 17:29
Russian engineering company expands presence in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 17:13
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increases its profit in 1H2020 Finance 17:12
Uzbekistan continues to increase passenger car production Business 17:09
BP vice president: Interpretation of acquired data from D230 to be accelerated Oil&Gas 17:08
Azerbaijan responds to news on Armenia targeting to hit Mingachevir reservoir Politics 17:03
Azerbaijani president receives Jeyhun Bayramov on his appointment as FM (PHOTO) Politics 16:59
Uzbekistan seeks co-op with Malaysian cargo airline Transport 16:55
Georgia's MyWay Airlines to operate special flight to Berlin on July 25 Transport 16:48
Georgia's economic activities improving Business 16:47
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian side deliberately disseminates fake information to justify new attack Politics 16:39
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: OSCE MG must express concrete position on Armenia’s military aggression (PHOTO) Politics 16:35
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects for 2Q2020 Oil&Gas 16:33
Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader condemns Armenia's provocation Politics 16:18
National currency of Uzbekistan depreciates in 1H2020 Finance 16:15
Oil prices ease after OPEC+ agrees to ease output curbs Oil&Gas 16:13
BP gives update on Azeri Central East platform construction project Oil&Gas 16:07
Iran's export damaged by closure of border with Turkmenistan Business 15:58
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender to purchase plant equipment Tenders 15:56
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry warns of possible messages, hack attempts from Armenian side Society 15:51
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks sufficient blood supplies in Blood Bank Politics 15:48
BP announces time of completing drilling of first well at Shafag-Asiman Oil&Gas 15:47
Malaysia's approved first-quarter investments down 31% on year, at $8.8 billion Other News 15:46
More settlements receive highland status in Georgia Business 15:46
Morgan Stanley profit jumps 45% on trading boom US 15:42
Iran observes relative stabilization of coronavirus situation - president Society 15:36
France interested in developing relations with Turkmenistan in all areas Business 15:26
Azerbaijan names new foreign minister Politics 15:25
Georgia starts exporting face masks to Europe, US Business 15:22
E-commerce developing in Turkmenistan ICT 15:20
Iranian official talks of importance of Russia's EAEU role for Iran Business 15:17
France increases goods export to Kazakhstan Business 15:17
Azerbaijan’s foreign minister dismissed Politics 15:17
Azerbaijani civilians' houses destroyed after shelling by Armenian armed forces (PHOTOS) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:15
France to continue research on Turkmenistan’s Ulug Depe proto-historical site Turkmenistan 15:14
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani armed forces never fire on settlements Politics 15:06
Iran responds to rumors on India being left out of railway project in Chabahar port Transport 15:03
Azerbaijan’s quick response to crisis caused by pandemic to ease economic recession Economy 15:00
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Armenian armed forces continue with provocations Politics 14:57
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: No dead or wounded Azerbaijani servicemen on Armenia’s territory Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:50
Kazakhstan's Astana Hub to attract more startups before end of 2020 ICT 14:50
Gold price grows in Azerbaijan Finance 14:49
Deputy FM: Russia doing its best to put end to bloodshed on Azerbaijan-Armenia border Politics 14:48
Air France-KLM group receives approval to add more flights to Chin Europe 14:45
China raises annual rare earth mining quota to record high in 2020 Other News 14:39
Iran Air to launch special flight to bring Iranians home from Vienna Transport 14:29
TAP’s Swiss shareholder places green bond Oil&Gas 14:27
Georgia sees decrease in revenue from tourism in June 2020 Finance 14:20
Poland aims to increase volume of foreign investments in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:18
Iranian government, parliament join efforts to support business Business 14:17
Iran talks commissioned facilities in water and electricity sector Oil&Gas 14:15
ADB expands support package program for Georgia Business 14:07
Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases Society 14:06
Georgia sees decrease in arriving Turkish citizens looking for jobs Turkey 13:59
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues exceed forecasts despite COVID-19 Finance 13:53
Decrease in export conducive to expansion of Azerbaijani non-oil sector Business 13:46
Iran announces production volume of steel companies Business 13:30
Coronavirus pandemic hits car rental sector in Georgia Business 13:24
IAEA sets up dosimetry laboratories in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:17
Armenian lies on shooting down Azerbaijan's UAV exposed (PHOTO) Politics 13:08
Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan discuss options for railroad to connect three countries Transport 12:49
Turkmenistan reveals progress on cement plant construction in Lebab region Construction 12:45
Iran launches thermal power plant on Qeshm island Business 12:37
Uzbek private sector may get its hands on some tourist zones in Tashkent region Business 12:36
COVID-19 pushing Kazakhstan to orient economy towards processing industries Business 12:36
Criminal case initiated in Azerbaijan in connection with Armenia's shelling settlements in Tovuz Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 16 Finance 12:23
Poland to deepen contacts with Uzbekistan in all spheres Business 12:22
Turkmenistan, Romania talk cargo transportation, cargo terminal renting Transport 12:17
Turkmenistan, Russia exchange experience in construction sector Construction 12:16
Azerbaijan speeds up recovery of strategic currency reserves Finance 12:16
Azerbaijani military units shoot down Armenian UAV Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:57
SOCAR: Gas production in Azerbaijan rises in 2Q2020 Oil&Gas 11:55
Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company reveals production statistics Business 11:55
Great potential for Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan joint petrochem projects development Transport 11:50
Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijan's tank taken out by Armenia's armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:45
Entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 to get new bank loans under state guarantee in Azerbaijan Business 11:41
Uzbek Commodity Exchange reveals results of activities for 1H2020 Business 11:40
National Iranian Steel Company discloses production data Business 11:33
Ministry: Armenian Defense Ministry's report on destroying Azerbaijani UAVs - fake Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:15
Customs Committee: Azerbaijan’s transit potential rises in H12020 Business 11:15
Minister reveals funds Azerbaijan spent to tackle COVID-19 in 1H2020 Society 11:10
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan increases direct exports of fruit, vegetables to Russia Business 11:08
Chinese doctors on their way to Azerbaijan to help fight off COVID-19 Society 11:07
MP: Armenia must realize that in struggle with Azerbaijan it will be the losing side Politics 10:55
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV to buy filters via tender Tenders 10:50
Turkmenistan confirms readiness to support WHO's activities at int'l level Turkmenistan 10:48
All news