Azerbaijani MFA: Murder of Azerbaijani civilian by Armenian armed forces is bloody crime UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Murder of an Azerbaijani civilian by the Armenian armed forces is a bloody crime, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The killing of Azerbaijan's Agdam village's Azizov Aziz, born 1944 took place on July 14, 2020 by the Armenian armed forces. Azizov was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces.

"Targeting Azerbaijani civilians with heavy guns is a clear proof of fascism and barbarism. This is part of the occupation policy of Armenia. The Armenian side used to purposefully kill Azerbaijani civilians by committing acts of crime against humanity," Azerbaijani MFA said.