Moldova calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to renounce use of force
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration is following with concern the events on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, where armed clashes took place over last couple of days, that have also led to human casualties, Trend reports with reference to Moldovian media.
"The ministry expresses condolences to the families of the victims and calls on the parties involved to renounce the use of force, continue to make more efforts to avoid escalation of the escalation, and return to the negotiating format within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group," the report said.
