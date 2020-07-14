ICRC concerned over humanitarian consequences of hostilities on border between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Politics 14 July 2020 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
ICRC concerned over humanitarian consequences of hostilities on border between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed concerns about the humanitarian consequences of the hostilities that intensified on July 12, 2020 on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, ICRC said, Trend reports on July 14.

Will be updated
