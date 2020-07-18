President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to our activity, many learned that Armenia committed this dirty provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Thanks to our activity, many have learned that Armenia committed this dirty provocation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and future objectives, Trend reports.

“I would like to note one more issue, which is related to the reaction of international organizations. First of all, I want to express my deep gratitude to fraternal Turkey and its President, my brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We saw a fraternal and friendly attitude on the part of Turkey yet again these days. From the very first hours, the official bodies of Turkey supported the fair position of Azerbaijan and made statements on this issue. The President made a very important statement yesterday. His statement followed those of the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Presidential Administration, MPs and public activists. The whole world, the peoples of both Turkey and Azerbaijan were further convinced that we are real brothers. We are next to each other both on happy and difficult days. Citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan probably remember the words I said many times and see how right I was when I said that on a global scale there are no two countries as close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan. The current situation shows this once again. Therefore, once again, on behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of Turkey and its President,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that another friendly and brotherly country for Azerbaijan, Pakistan, expressed an unambiguous position and supported the just cause of Azerbaijan.

“Officials from other countries also supported Azerbaijan. The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States issued a statement. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the leaders of the countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, of course, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. At the same time – the people of Azerbaijan probably know this – the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a statement in support of Azerbaijan. This organization includes 57 states. This is the kind of international support we received. As I have already noted, other countries, some European states have also expressed support for Azerbaijan through their official representatives. Now let’s see who supported Armenia. I have not seen any. It is in a state of isolation here too, because everyone knows that Azerbaijan is right. Thanks to our activity, many have learned that Armenia committed this dirty provocation,” added President Ilham Aliyev.