President Ilham Aliyev: We saw fraternal, friendly attitude on part of Turkey yet again these days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

We saw a fraternal and friendly attitude on the part of Turkey yet again these days, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and future objectives, Trend reports.

“I would like to note one more issue, which is related to the reaction of international organizations. First of all, I want to express my deep gratitude to fraternal Turkey and its President, my brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We saw a fraternal and friendly attitude on the part of Turkey yet again these days,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that from the very first hours, the official bodies of Turkey supported the fair position of Azerbaijan and made statements on this issue.

“The President made a very important statement yesterday. His statement followed those of the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Presidential Administration, MPs and public activists. The whole world, the peoples of both Turkey and Azerbaijan were further convinced that we are real brothers. We are next to each other both on happy and difficult days. Citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan probably remember the words I said many times and see how right I was when I said that on a global scale there are no two countries as close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan. The current situation shows this once again. Therefore, once again, on behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of Turkey and its President,” said President Ilham Aliyev.