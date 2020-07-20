Peskov: Russia hopes situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border to be resolved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Russia hopes that the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be resolved as soon as possible and the emotional background around this conflict will normalize, Spokesman for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov was commenting on the information about the impact of this conflict on the trade sector in Moscow, Trend reports referring to TASS.

The spokesman stressed that both Armenians and Azerbaijanis having Russian citizenship are respected members of the Russian society, but "it is obvious that the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border cannot leave these [Russian] citizens indifferent".

"We hope that this situation will be resolved as soon as possible and thus, the emotional background will also normalize," Peskov added.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced.

Azerbaijan lost sergeant Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov, who died repelling the attack. Another serviceman of Azerbaijan's army Khayyam Dashdemirov died from wounds, despite the doctors' efforts.

The tensions continued on the border, July 12-13 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, vehicles, as well as killed Armenian servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Azerbaijani senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.

The battles continued on the night of July 13-14. Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Ahmadov, Major Anar Novruzov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev and soldier Elchin Mustafazade became martyrs during the battles.

As a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces of the village of Agdam, Tovuz district, on July 14, the village resident, civilian, 76-year-old Aziz Azizov was killed.

The battles continued on July 16, during which one more serviceman of Azerbaijani army - Nazim Ismayilov -was also killed.