Azerbaijani MP: Tovuz residents again made sure that state is always by their side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

The decree of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev "On measures to eliminate damage caused to the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure facilities as a result of the intensive shelling of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces " is of extreme importance, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

Naghiyev said that this order once again convinced the Tovuz residents that the state is always by their side.

"I express my deep gratitude to the president of Azerbaijan as an MP from the Tovuz district and as a native of Tovuz. It’s important that today all the citizens feel the state care. As it’s known, the Armenian provocation resulted in heavy damage of 35 houses and other infrastructure in six villages of the district.”

“The president instructed the Ministry of Economy to investigate all the facts together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, analyze the information and submit it for consideration to the Cabinet of Ministers. I think this document is very important for eliminating the damage,” he said.

“I want to emphasize that First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva gave instructions to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation regarding 12 servicemen who died as martyrs in the Tovuz direction. All care for the families of the dead servicemen will be constantly controlled by the foundation," the MP said.

Naghiyev noted that in Tovuz, even in unsafe spots, the residents continue their daily work, there is no panic or tension, and the people are confident in the Azerbaijani army.

"The Azerbaijani army fully controls the territory. Peaceful daily activities continue in Aghdam, Dondar-Gushchu and other border villages. None of the residents left their homes," he added.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

The fighting continued in the following several days as well. Azerbaijan lost several military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces. As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.