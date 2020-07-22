Azerbaijani FM informs ECO Secretary General about Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Hadi Soleimanpour held a telephone conversation on July 22, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani MFA.

Accepting the Secretary General's sincere congratulations, Bayramov expressed gratitude for the support of Azerbaijan's active participation in the ECO.

The parties exchanged views on the possibilities of developing cooperation within the organization in the field of trade, information and communication technologies, transport, logistics and others.

Bayramov informed Soleimanpour about Armenia’s military provocation on the state border with Azerbaijan, as well as about the current situation in the region.

The minister also brought Soleimanpour’s attention to the fact that at the root of the tension in the region lies the policy of aggression that Armenia continues against Azerbaijan, and the fact of the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan for about 30 years.

The Azerbaijani FM, referring to the letter of the Secretary General in relation to the latest military provocation of Armenia, expressed gratitude to Hadi Soleimanpur for his call for an early settlement of the conflict and support in this context for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.