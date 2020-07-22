Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry cannot understand who and why US Department of State concerned about

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

The US Department of State issued a newsletter on July 20, 2020 entitled “US Support for Democracy, Good Governance, and Human Rights in the Global Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic” which also includes references about Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on July 22.

The US Department of State urges Azerbaijani authorities to ensure that actions taken in response to COVID-19 are not used to silence civil society advocacy, opposition voices, or public discussion.

“The entire world community is concerned about the riots that have been observed in the US after the assassination of George Floyd,” the spokesperson added.

"We cannot understand who and why the US Department of State is concerned about amid these events," Abdullayeva said.