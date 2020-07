BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 27, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA’s press service.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov met with Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sami Abdullah Ghosheh.

During the meeting, the issue of the sale of weapons to Armenia by Jordan was discussed.