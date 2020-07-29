President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Gobustan district (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Gobustan district for a visit.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gobustan.
