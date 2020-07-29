President Aliyev views reconstruction of part of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the reconstruction from the 131,5th to 215th kilometer section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway.
The head of state was informed of the work done as part of the project.
Latest
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of modular hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients in Azerbaijan's Gobustan (PHOTO)
New York Post: Sitting at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia has a low cost of living, is a foodie’s heaven
MFA: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises contribute to strengthening peace and security in region
Azerbaijani economy minister: Armenia’s aggressive policy creates big obstacles for expansion of economic cooperation in region