Azerbaijani FM receives Indonesian ambassador amid completion of his diplomatic mission (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fanani regarding the completion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Bayramov noted with satisfaction the development of cooperation between the two countries, both in bilateral and multilateral formats, and emphasized cooperation between the countries within various international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The FM expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his country's unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The minister informed the diplomat in detail about Armenia's policy of aggression, which poses a threat to peace and security in the region, as well as about the recent pre-planned military provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

“Armenia, which did not achieve its goals with this provocation, faced strong condemnation of its actions by the international community,” stressed Bayramov.

In turn, Fanani expressed condolences to the families of Azerbaijani servicemen who died as a result of the provocation of the Armenian armed forces at the border, as well as to the government of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador highlighted Indonesia's unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Fanani expressed confidence that the mutual visits between the two countries will contribute to the further development of bilateral ties.