Azerbaijani ambassador holds meeting with Tajikistan's Deputy FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Hasan Mammadzade held meeting with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Khusrav Noziri, a source in the Azerbaijani embassy told Trend.

During the meeting initiated by the embassy, the Tajik side was informed about the recent military provocations carried out by the Armenian armed forces’ units in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border to seize new positions. It was stressed that Armenia has committed the provocation in order to undermine the negotiation process on the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Noziri expressed the concern of the Tajik side over the growing tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, which led to losses on both sides.

The meeting participants also conducted exchange of opinions on preparatory work for the upcoming meeting of the Azerbaijan-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission, the current status and prospects of the bilateral relations in various fields.