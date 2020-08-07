Azerbaijani president: Members of public should be involved in implementation of all the projects that are of great importance to us

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Members of the public should be involved in the implementation of all the projects that are of great importance to us, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressing the meeting in a video format on measures taken to combat coronavirus and on socio-economic situation, Trend reports.

“I have already said that the partnership between the state and the private sector should manifest itself through specific projects. I can say that in many cases this is still an intention. We have both state and private companies operating in several projects. They have invested funds. But there are very few projects like that. Therefore, a new approach is definitely needed here. Perhaps the private sector will be able to work in some new areas, even in infrastructure projects. This is possible – not only with the creation of industrial enterprises but also with infrastructure projects. They only need to be stimulated. At the same time, we must involve foreign partners in this work,” Azerbaijani president said.

President Ilham Aliyev added that of course, the mechanism of state control over expenditures should be improved further.

“Government agencies should provide additional proposals, of course, and there should be public control. Members of the public should be involved in the implementation of all the projects that are of great importance to us. I mentioned this during the meeting on water supply problems. Scientists, nongovernmental organizations, experts, representatives of the media – let them take part in this work as well. Let them put forward proposals as well. In other words, the broad public should be involved in this work. In that case, our work will be more comfortable and the cost control mechanism will have several tiers. We had to do and are doing all this work anyway. Our intentions and policies have already been explicitly communicated to our citizens. I am confident that transparency, honesty, narrowing the scope of the shadow economy, improving the business environment and further steps in this direction will give us new opportunities both during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic period,” the head of state said.