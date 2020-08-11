Azerbaijani high-rank officials hold meeting with Serbian Deputy PM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

TITLE CHANGED. Details added: first version posted on 11:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani officials held a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Secretary of the National Security Council of Serbia Nebojsa Stefanovic, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on August 11.

Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Eldar Hasanov participated in the meeting.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Serbian relations, exchanged opinions on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including politics and security, as well as on future joint steps in this direction.

Stressing the existence of regular political dialogue and friendly relations between the heads of two states, the parties noted that there is great potential for the further development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia within the framework of international organizations, pointing out the importance of supporting the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

The sides also exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.