Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs holding meeting in Ankara (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is holding meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Turkey's capital Ankara, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 11.
According to the ministry, following the FMs' tet-a-tet meeting, an expanded meeting between the two countries' officials will be held.
Then the foreign ministers of the two countries will hold a press conference.
