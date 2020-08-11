Azerbaijani FM: Azerbaijani-Turkish relations successfully developing in all areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are successfully developing in all areas, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the statement at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, broadcasted by TRT Xeber TV channel, Trend reports on August 11.

According to the FM, further strengthening and deepening of relations with Turkey is among the main directions of Azerbaijan's policy.

"The brotherly Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan's position based on international law, which we witnessed during the provocation committed by Armenia on July 12 this year," he said.

Bayramov also noted that Azerbaijan, in turn, has also always supported and supports Turkey's just cause in all issues.

The minister thanked the Turkish people on his own and the Azerbaijani people’s behalf, and expressed gratitude for the hospitality.

At the end of the meeting, he invited Cavusoglu to Azerbaijan.

In response, the Turkish foreign minister said that he would definitely soon visit fraternal Azerbaijan, where he feels at home.