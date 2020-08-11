Azerbaijan's PM holds phone talk with CEO of BP Group
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11
Trend:
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a phone talk with the Chief Executive Officer of the BP Group Bernard Looney on August 11, the press service of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.
During the talks, Asadov and Looney highly praised the long-term productive and mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan and BP.
The parties also exchanged opinions on the bilateral cooperation prospects, expressing confidence that this cooperation will continue to successfully develop.
Latest
Azerbaijani president: Interest of foreign investors in oil and gas industry, in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas potential showing no sign of abating
Azerbaijani president: Just as we are returning to once abandoned Garabagh field today, we will return to our native Karabakh land in same manner
President Ilham Aliyev: First gas and oil at Garabagh field should be produced in two years – at the end of 2022
Azerbaijani president: Then leadership of Azerbaijan – the PFPA-Musavat tandem – allowed for occupation of our lands
LafargeHolcim and IBM join forces to further develop ORIS – the first digital materials platform for sustainable road solutions