Azerbaijan's PM holds phone talk with CEO of BP Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

Trend:

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a phone talk with the Chief Executive Officer of the BP Group Bernard Looney on August 11, the press service of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the talks, Asadov and Looney highly praised the long-term productive and mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan and BP.

The parties also exchanged opinions on the bilateral cooperation prospects, expressing confidence that this cooperation will continue to successfully develop.