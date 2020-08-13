Azerbaijani ambassador to Serbia detained as suspect
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.13
Trend:
As was discovered in the course of financial inspections, solid suspicions arose that Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina Eldar Hasanov misused significant budget funds and committed other offenses, Trends reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Security Service on August 13.
On the grounds of the conducted investigation, Hasanov was detained as a suspect.
