Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shows satellite images of new illegal settlement in occupied Kalbajar (PHOTOS) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

Trend:

Armenia continues its illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including the policy of illegal settlement, Trend reports on August 15 referring to the joint statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and Azerspace OJSC.

According to the statement, as a result of monitoring carried out by means of the Azersky satellite of Azercosmos company, the fact of illegal settlement in the occupied Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan was revealed.

The settlement, construction of which began in the late 2019, currently consists of 15 houses. The speed and construction progress give grounds to say that the settlement will expand. So, back in January 2020, 6 houses were here, in March - 10, and in April - 14 houses.

"Within the framework of Armenian policy of artificial settlement in the occupied territories, illegal construction activities have been carried out in recent years, including construction of the "Arajamukh" residential complex in Jabrayil, "Ariavan" in Lachin, houses in residential settlements in Zangilan and in the village of Khanlig, Gubadli district," the statement reads.

As the statement notes, the received satellite images show that the Armenia continues the illegal settlement on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which is contrary to international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocols, as well as human right norms.

According to the statement, this illegal activity is aimed at prolonging and consolidating the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh [region] and the adjacent districts of Azerbaijan, is aimed at the annexation of these territories and is aimed at the prevention of the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands.

Armenia, carrying out illegal activities in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts of Azerbaijan in violation of both international law and the legislation of Azerbaijan, as well as Armenian individuals and legal entities, other persons and companies involved in illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, bear administrative and legal responsibility, the statement further points out.

The right of the Azerbaijani residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts of Azerbaijan to return to their homes will be ensured, and the aggressor-Armenia will be held accountable for all its illegal actions, the statement says.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.