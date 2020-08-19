Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on Serzh Sargsyan's statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

Touching upon the hostilities of April 2016, former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan expressed absurd judgments that allegedly, there were military instructors from Turkey and Israel in the Azerbaijani army.

Sargsyan made the statement during a press conference held on August 19, Trend reports.

Commenting on Sargsyan’s statement, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that it is exactly the Armenian armed forces that apply a wide practice of using foreign mercenaries due to the lack of conscripts and mobilization resources.

"It is not surprising that Sargsyan, who recovered from the blow inflicted by the Azerbaijani army during the April battles only four years later, voiced such nonsense in an attempt to justify himself. So, the consequences of the defeat of the Armenian army in those battles, on the one hand, and the appeal of the parliamentary commission to determine the reasons of these failures and their perpetrators and to severely punish them, on the other hand, forced Sargsyan to take such a step," the ministry said.

"We declare that the Azerbaijani army is presently staffed with professional military personnel trained both in our country and at the most prestigious military educational institutions of the world, and has the most modern weapons and military equipment in its arsenal," noted the ministry.

"The false and ridiculous statements voiced by Sargsyan are a futile attempt aimed to restore the lost prestige in the eyes of partners and the Armenian society and, in particular, to influence the decisions of the parliamentary commission. The Armenian people should know that Sargsyan and his military-political regime are the cause of the crushing defeat of the Armenian army in the April battles," added the Azerbaijani ministry.

"We reiterate that the Azerbaijani army, which resolutely prevented the military adventure committed by the current government of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, remains capable of preventing any provocations of an Armenian side," the ministry stated.